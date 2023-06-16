CU Boulder Police warns about job scams impacting students and recent graduates

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is investigating a job scam impacting students and recent graduates. In the scam, the applicant is asked to send money to secure employment.

CUPD tweeted an example of a job posting that is not legitimate. Police are asking anyone who has been impacted to call 303-492-6666, and reference cases 2023-8184 and 2023-1039.

Scam alert! ⚠️CUPD is investigating job scams impacting students/recent grads. The applicant is asked to send money to secure employment. The job posting below is not legitimate. If you have been impacted, let us know. 303-492-6666, ref cases 2023-8184 and 2023-1039. Tips below. pic.twitter.com/wooXmDSc9m — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) June 16, 2023

CU Boulder Police wants students to know that they "should never pay to apply for a job or secure employment. Avoid texting and instead check the job poster's profile on Handshake, LinkedIn and/or the university's website, then apply via email or through the job portal."