Crisis services, mental health resources available in wake of Club Q deadly shooting

Mental health services are available in wake of deadly shooting at Club Q

In the wake of Saturday night's deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, where five people were shot and killed and more than a dozen others injured, Gov. Jared Polis' office has released some resources for those struggling with mental health or experiencing a crisis.

Statewide Crisis Services and Mental Health Resources

Colorado Crisis Services: For help with any mental health, substance use or emotional concern, call Colorado Crisis Services at 844- 493-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 38255. Our trained professionals provide free, immediate, and confidential help, 24/7/365. Learn more at ColoradoCrisisServices.org.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. Learn more at 988Lifeline.org. Youth can request a counselor who specifically focuses on the needs of LGBTQIA+ youth and young adults via call, text, and chat.

OwnPath: OwnPath connects Coloradans with behavioral health providers licensed by the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) and to search for specific services or use a guided search to identify providers or resources that best meet their needs. Learn more at OwnPath.co.

Youth-Focused Crisis Services and Mental Health Resources

Below the Surface: Below the Surface aims to help teens connect to and get support from the Colorado Crisis Services (CCS) text line. Text TALK to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor 24/7 on a personal, free, confidential line. Learn more at BelowTheSurfaceCo.com.

IMatter: I Matter provides up to six free therapy sessions for any Colorado youth 18 years of age or younger, or 21 years of age or younger if receiving special education services. Therapy is provided by licensed clinicians in Colorado. Visit IMatterColorado.org to sign up for free therapy sessions.

Inside Out Youth Services: Inside Out Youth Services builds access, equity, and power with LGBTQIA2+ young people, through leadership, advocacy, community-building, education, and peer support. Find a list of LGBTQIA+ resources at InsideOutYS.org/Resources.

The Trevor Project: The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) young people. Connect to a crisis counselor 24/7, 365 days a year, from anywhere in the U.S. It is 100% confidential, and 100% free. Visit TheTrevorProject.org to get connected.

Colorado Springs Focused Crisis Services and Mental Health Resources

A Community Resource Event will be held at UCCS Kevin W. O'Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center (3650 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907) to provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services.

Security for all attendees will be provided by uniformed Colorado Springs police officers. The event is designed to be an inclusive and safe space for all community members to gather, grieve, and obtain emotional support. This event is not open to the media for interviews or camera footage.

Monday, November 21, 2022, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Hard Beauty: Hard Beauty provides recovery services including coaching, support groups, professional development, peer recovery support and community events. Learn more at HardBeauty.life. Hard Beauty will offer recovery services free of charge to anyone who wants or needs additional support at the Community Resource Event (see details above).

Diversus Health: Diversus Health Lighthouse facility in Colorado Springs is a walk-in crisis center for all ages. They provide crisis services, counseling, and psychiatric therapy, as well as round-the-clock acute care for mental wellbeing. Learn more at DiversusHealth.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado Springs: NAMI Colorado Springs creates and cultivates a welcoming community of peers who educate, support and advocate for people and families living with mental health conditions. It offers in-person and virtual support groups. Learn more at NAMIColoradoSprings.org.

PeakView Behavioral Health: Peak View offers complimentary assessments 24/7 for individuals of all ages seeking help and support for mental health and/or substance use in Colorado. Learn more at PeakViewBH.org.

The Colorado Healing Fund, recommended by the State of Colorado, is accepting donations in the aftermath of the Club Q deadly shooting in Colorado Springs. The nonprofit was created to help communities rebuild after tragedy strikes.

Donations will go to the victim's families and survivors. As of Monday afternoon, the fund has collected more than $56,000.

LINK: Colorado Healing Fund