Point In Time count shows uptick in homelessness in Colorado

A community outreach team and Jefferson County officials cleaned up a homeless camp on the south side of Clear Creek near Gold Strike Park.

Arvada Police

Crews cleaned up more than four dumpsters full of trash and debris. It cost $16,000 to clean up the area.

Arvada Police