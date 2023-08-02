Watch CBS News
Crews break ground on affordable housing community in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora breaks ground on affordable housing complex
Aurora breaks ground on affordable housing complex 00:44

Crews broke ground on an affordable housing community in Aurora on Wednesday. The groundbreaking happened near Jewell and Havana. 

The Sapling Grove Apartments will provide 81 units of affordable housing for qualified residents that meet an income ranging from 30% to 80% of the area median. 

It was developed through the Grovewood Community Development Program which works to help create housing for people in need. The complex is set to open next year. 

"We have such a deficit in affordable housing - we are 7,500 units short of where we need to be and so this along with the subsequent phase behind us will help us bridge that gap," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.  

Fifty units of senior housing are planned for the second phase of the project. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on August 2, 2023 / 3:26 PM

