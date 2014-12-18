CDOT crews taking more safety precautions following serious avalanche mitigation accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Crews working on the Colorado Department of Transportation's avalanche mitigation team are preparing to ramp up their workload as more snow falls in Colorado's mountains. This year, they're following several new safety procedures following a serious accident last winter.

"This season is all new, taking into consideration the issues from the accident from last year, we have a whole bunch of new safety procedures," said CDOT Equipment Manager Jack Stieber.

It was last March when one worker and an avalanche forecaster were injured following an unintended detonation during a routine avalanche mitigation blast operation. The exact cause of the unintended detonation is undetermined.

(credit: CBS)

This year, a blast shield will be handed out to avalanche crews along with new Kevlar helmets.

"Avalauncher" (credit: CBS)

"We were 15 feet, the gunner was 15 feet away from the gun and the gunners were probably 30 feet. Now we're going to be more than 100 feet and 600 feet," said Stieber.

As the crews move further away, they'll be using a relic from World War II, called the howitzer.

"This gun was manufactured in 1944," said Stieber. "The United States Army requires us to get certified by a third party instructor to shoot or load. So we had an instructor come in from Alaska this year."

The howitzer can be fired at an avalanche path four miles away with remarkable accuracy. CDOT has leased a third howitzer this year.

"They're all the United States Army's. They're a very effective tool for avalanche control," said Stieber.

There has been some avalanche mitigation this year on Wolf Creek Pass and around the Eisenhower Tunnel and Loveland Pass. With more snow in the forecast, the CDOT crews plan for at least four busy months.