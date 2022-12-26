Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battling blaze at Circle K gas station car wash in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Fire crews are battling a fire at a Circle K gas station at 291 South Sable Blvd. in Aurora Monday afternoon.

The fire itself is at the car wash, which is detached from the gas pumps, but fire crews were flowing large quantities of water to keep the gas pumps cool, according to an Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson.

There did not appear to be any injuries, as there were no cars or people inside, the spokesperson said, but an investigation will determine that.

aurora-gas-station-fire-3-galarza.jpg
CBS

The roof of the structure caved in as a result of the fire and fire officials are considering the scene a structure collapse.

Motorists should avoid the area of Sable Boulevard and Alameda Avenue.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 4:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.