Crews battle fire burning above Strontia Springs

South Metro Fire Rescue crews joined crews from Douglas County and the Forest Service as they battled a wildland fire burning in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests. The fire was putting out some smoke which was visible from some areas of Highway 85 on Monday evening.

Douglas County

The fire was burning in the forest, near Mill Gulch above Strontia Springs. No structures were threatened. Forest Service personnel were making their way to the fire on foot.

Several units from South Metro are assisting with this incident. Smoke is visible from areas in the western portion of our district along Highway 85. https://t.co/Qwyx3f07Ly — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 4, 2022