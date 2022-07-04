Watch CBS News
Crews battle fire burning above Strontia Springs

By Jennifer McRae

South Metro Fire Rescue crews joined crews from Douglas County and the Forest Service as they battled a wildland fire burning in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests. The fire was putting out some smoke which was visible from some areas of Highway 85 on Monday evening. 

Douglas County

The fire was burning in the forest, near Mill Gulch above Strontia Springs. No structures were threatened. Forest Service personnel were making their way to the fire on foot.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 5:51 PM

