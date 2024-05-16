Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 85 north of Denver metro area

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A crash involving a semi and several vehicles shut down Highway 85 in both directions near 104th Avenue in Commerce City on Thursday. Three people were rushed to the hospital. 

hwy85-semi-crash-3-south-adams-couty-fire-dept-on-fb.jpg
A multi-vehicle crash shut down US 85 in Commerce City on Thursday.  South Adams Fire

The crash involved multiple vehicles as well as a semi and a dump truck, according to Commerce City police investigators. Crews rushed to the crash about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Drivers can expect an extended closure for the nouthbound lanes of US 85. Southbound lanes reopened just after 1 p.m. 

According to the tweet sent out by Commerce City, the crash was a hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles as well as a semi and dump truck. 

Traffic was being diverted around the crash onto 104th or I-76.

commerce-city-crash.jpg
A multi-vehicle crash shut down Highway 85 near 104th Avenue in Commerce City.  Commerce City Police

Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol are investigating the crash. 

It is unclear when the northbound lanes of Highway 85 would reopen. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 12:32 PM MDT

