Crash forces partial closure of Interstate 70 in far western part of Denver metro area

A Colorado crash involving a motorcycle forced the closure of eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Golden area on Wednesday morning. It happened during the early part of the morning rush at the C-470 exit.

CBS

The ramp to eastbound I-70 from C-470 was closed at 7:30 a.m. due to the investigation.

CBS

So far it's not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.