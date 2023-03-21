Crash impacting Interstate 70 eastbound near Bennett after crash
One eastbound lane of Interstate 70 has reopened after a crash between the towns of Watkins and Bennett.
Few details were immediately available but all eastbound lanes had initially closed around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday but one had reopened around 4 p.m.
Requests for more information from Colorado State Patrol and various other agencies was pending.
