Crash closes westbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's mountains

A semi crash closed all westbound lanes of I-70 near Avon on Tuesday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between US 6, US 24 and Exit 169 Eagle, which is one mile east of Avon at mile marker 170 after the crash at 7:45 a.m.

CDOT said a semi carrying heavy axles overturned westbound on I-70 at the very west end of Down Junction, blocking all westbound lanes of traffic.

It is unclear when the crash will be cleared. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

CDOT encouraged drivers to choose an alternate route, US 6 near mile marker 171, and check COtrip.org for updates on travel conditions.

