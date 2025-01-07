Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-70 in Colorado's mountains

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A semi crash closed all westbound lanes of I-70 near Avon on Tuesday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, westbound lanes of I-70 were closed between US 6, US 24 and Exit 169 Eagle, which is one mile east of Avon at mile marker 170 after the crash at 7:45 a.m.

wb-i70-closure-vail-cdot-3-copy.jpg
A semi crash closed westbound lanes of I-70 near Avon on Tuesday morning.  CDOT

CDOT said a semi carrying heavy axles overturned westbound on I-70 at the very west end of Down Junction, blocking all westbound lanes of traffic. 

It is unclear when the crash will be cleared. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

wb-i70-closure-vail-cdot-2-copy.jpg
A semi crash closed westbound lanes of I-70 near Avon.  CDOT

CDOT encouraged drivers to choose an alternate route, US 6 near mile marker 171, and check COtrip.org for updates on travel conditions. 

wb-i70-closure-vail-cdot-1-copy.jpg
A semi crash closed westbound lanes of I-70 near Avon on Tuesday morning.  CDOT
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.