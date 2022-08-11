Watch CBS News
Coal plant closure prompts grants to boost tourism, recreation opportunities in Moffat, Routt counties

Two colorado counties that have preserved western and mountain history are facing big economic challenges. A coal plant in Moffat County has been the biggest local employer for decades.

The plant will shut down in six years' time. Closing the plant will change the landscape of places like Craig and Hayden.

Craig-Coal-Plant-credit-Tri-State-Generation-and-Transmission-Association.jpg
The Craig Generating Station. (credit: Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association)

However, Colorado senators and lawmakers have recently secured multi-million dollar grants to help transition Moffat and Routt counties. The U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $8.5 million to the region.

That money will be split between Hayden and Craig to boost up tourism efforts and recreation opportunities as well as create more than 200 jobs in both areas.  

The hope is to support existing businesses and attract new ones as well. 

