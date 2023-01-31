Cow rescued from icy reservoir in Erie
A cow was rescued after falling through the ice on Prince Reservoir #2 in Erie. It was a team effort between Mountain View Fire Rescue, Lafayette Fire, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and a rancher.
The cow fell through the ice and she was pulled out. The animal will be monitored for a few days to make sure that she's okay.
Authorities said even with these cold temperatures, ice-covered ponds can be unstable. They said this situation serves as a reminder to stay off frozen surfaces even if you believe it is solid enough to hold your weight.
