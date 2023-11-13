Broncos Courtland Sutton impressively drags right toe in bounds, sets single season career high for touchdowns

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton made an incredibly impressive touchdown catch after a desperation throw by quarterback Russell Wilson on fourth down in the first half on Monday Night Football, and reached a career mark in the process. With the score against the Buffalo Bills, Sutton now has 7 touchdown catches this season, which is a career high in a single season for the veteran wideout.

Courtland Sutton at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

It's also the first time since the 2014 season that a Denver Broncos has had at least seven touchdown catches in the first 10 weeks of a season. The last Broncos player to do that was tight end Julius Thomas.

Referees initially ruled that Sutton was out of bounds on his scoring catch in the second quarter, but the ruling was overturned after an official review. Sutton clearly had his left foot in the endzone and his right foot just barely dragged the turf within bounds. That prompted CBS NFL Today's Nate Burleson to tweet "Nastiest #ToeDragSwag of the @NFL season."

Sutton's penchant for finding the endzone this season has been a nice surprise for the Broncos offense. Sutton went through a stretch of 40 games with only 6 TDs and in the past 8 games combined with Monday night's, he now has more touchdown catches than that (7).