Couple arrested in Wheat Ridge King Soopers suspected of shoplifting $200,000 worth of goods

A couple were arrested in a Wheat Ridge King Soopers after store employees suspected them of planning to shoplift about $10,000 worth of goods.

When police arrived at the store, they arrested the couple -- identified only as a 33-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both from Denver -- and spoke to representatives from the grocery chain. King Soopers employees told investigators that they thought the same couple had stolen approximately $200,000 worth of goods in the last few months from Denver metro-area King Soopers.

Bodycam footage from a Wheat Ridge police officer shows goods both in a shopping cart and in the bagging area near a conveyor belt.

Wheat Ridge Police

The latest alleged shoplifting occurred late Monday morning at the Applewood Village location off Youngfield Street. Both suspects were arrested and are facing felony theft charges.

"Excellent work by our local business alerting us immediately as well as by the officers who arrived on scene quickly enough to apprehend these suspects before they fled," Wheat Ridge police said in a statement. "The relationships we have with our business community once again prove to be vital in our efforts to curb crime."