CoraFaye's Cafe in Aurora closing for repairs after kitchen fire

A popular restaurant in Aurora is closing for repairs after a kitchen fire was extinguished Sunday morning.

The fire at CoraFaye's Cafe caused no injuries as it was reported before opening, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

The department said it found and extinguished the fire quickly and was able to save family photos, artwork and memorabilia in the dining area.

Aurora Fire Department crews extinguished a kitchen fire at CoraFaye's Cafe on Sunday, April 14, 2024. CBS

While the exact cause of the fire near East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road is yet to be determined, fire investigators said it started in the kitchen and that the restaurant will close.

The duration of that closure wasn't immediately clear and attempts to reach CoraFaye's Cafe's owners were unsuccessful Sunday afternoon.

The cafe was featured in the 'Timeless Traditions' episode in season 17 of Guy Fieri's popular show, 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.'