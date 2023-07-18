Watch CBS News
The "Coors Field Cat" is getting older, looking for a quiet home

A Denver cat who has made a home of Coors Field for the past decade is now looking for a more comfortable place to live out its golden years.  

Animal Rescue of the Rockies

The cat's name is Smokey, but he is known to Colorado Rockies fans by a number of nicknames -- most famously the "Coors Field Cat."

The cat has lived at the ballpark in LoDo as long as anyone can remember and a team of caretakers bring him food daily. But now he's getting older and starting to slow down so he's looking for a quiet home to live out his retirement.

His caretakers say he would do best as an only cat but he warms up quickly to his human companions.

You can get more information about adopting the cat at the website of Animal Rescue of the Rockies. 

