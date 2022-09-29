Rapper Coolio, best known for his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," dies at age 59

Coolio, the rapper best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise", has died, his manager confirmed to CBS News. He was 59.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager said. A cause of death was not immediately given. Police told CBS News there were no signs of foul play.

"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon," a representative for the rapper said in a statement. "He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly."

The Los Angeles-based rapper was best known for his Grammy Award-winning single "Gangsta's Paradise," which was featured on the soundtrack for 1995's "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The song is considered one of the most successful rap songs of all time after it spent 3 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1996 he recorded the opening "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the Nickelodeon television series "Kenan & Kel" starring Kenan Thompson.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.