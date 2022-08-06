Watch CBS News
Cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms this weekend

By Chris Spears

/ CBS Colorado

After a high of 101 degrees in Denver on Friday it will be about 10 degrees cooler on Saturday. We'll also see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms will have the potential to produce locally heavy rain and that means we will be on guard for potential flash flooding, especially in and near burn scars. We are not expecting any severe weather in terms of damaging wind, hail or tornadoes, but this time of year we must always be extra alert just in case any storms decide to over achieve.

A cool front will sweep into Colorado sometime later tonight and that will help cool temps off even more for Sunday. It could also kick up some overnight showers and storms.

We expect Sunday to be partly to mostly cloudy for many areas with another decent chance for showers and storms. Once again we'll be paying close attention to area burn scars for the potential to see flash floods.

Chris Spears
First published on August 6, 2022 / 8:19 AM

