Cooler temperatures Thursday with a few strong to severe storms possible across Colorado

Another day with showers and thunderstorms across Colorado

Another day with showers and thunderstorms across Colorado

Another day with showers and thunderstorms across Colorado

Cooler with widespread showers and thunderstorms across the high country and Eastern Plains Thursday afternoon and evening. Much of Thursday will be mostly cloudy with on and off showers.

A view of the sunrise and Denver's skyline from CBS Colorado's news helicopter on Thursday morning. CBS

A few storms will reach strong to severe criteria, east of the Denver Metro area. The main concerns are hail (>1") and damaging wind gusts.

CBS

Denver has been above the 90-degree mark for 5 consecutive days. That'll change today with highs in the low and mid 80s. While this is only a few degrees below average, it will feel refreshing with a lack of sunshine.