Watch CBS News
Local News

Cool and breezy Fourth of July expected across Colorado

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Cool and breezy Fourth of July forecast across Colorado
Cool and breezy Fourth of July forecast across Colorado 02:36

A cooler day is on tap for any outdoor plans celebrating Independence Day in Denver and across the high country.  

Highs will be anywhere from 5-10 degrees below average across the state. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected for the Western Slope. 60s and 70s for the high country with 80s for the Eastern Plains.

1.png
CBS

There is about a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower overnight. The good news? The latest trends delayed any showers until after midnight, limiting the impacts for any firework viewing plans.  

Winds will continue to increase as we progress through the afternoon and evening. Max gusts will be upwards of 25-30 MPH.  

2.png
CBS

Have a great Fourth of July and stay safe!    

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.