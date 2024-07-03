Cool and breezy Fourth of July expected across Colorado

A cooler day is on tap for any outdoor plans celebrating Independence Day in Denver and across the high country.

Highs will be anywhere from 5-10 degrees below average across the state. Upper 80s and low 90s are expected for the Western Slope. 60s and 70s for the high country with 80s for the Eastern Plains.

There is about a 10-20% chance of an isolated shower overnight. The good news? The latest trends delayed any showers until after midnight, limiting the impacts for any firework viewing plans.

Winds will continue to increase as we progress through the afternoon and evening. Max gusts will be upwards of 25-30 MPH.

Have a great Fourth of July and stay safe!