Controversial dog-sledding company in Snowmass likely to close its doors soon
A dog-sledding company outside of Aspen is closing down for good.
The operations at Krabloonik Dog Sled Tour have been seen as controversial for decades.
The kennel is located near Snowmass Village - you could often hear the dogs barking around breakfast and dinner time.
The company has been found out of compliance of its lease.
It submitted a plan to the town of Snowmass with changes to its dog breeding plan and record keeping, but the town said the plan showed a lack of meaningful action.
It's asked Krabloonik to vacate the property by Nov. 1, according to the Aspen Times.
