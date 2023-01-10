Contemporary dance company, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, is coming to Denver

Kyle Abraham is an renowned choreographer and dancer, and founder of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham contemporary dance company. On Jan. 27 A.I.M by Kyle Abraham will be performing at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus. The full-length work is called "An Untitled Love," which is set to the music of D'Angelo.

"An Untitled Love" by A.I.M by Kyle Abraham. A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

"I think of D'Angelo as someone who really speaks to, not only a kind of like minded approach to honoring our past and our elders, while also staying fully immersed in the current ebbs and flows of our community as it lives and thrives currently," Abraham told CBS News Colorado.

"An Untitled Love" explores and highlights the many different ways love is expressed, with a particular focus on the Black community. However, Abraham said that the work will appeal to all audiences.

"I think that everyone can find the humor, everyone can find their way in. And that's something I've always been interested in, because I think, that's really at the crux of empathy," Abraham explained.

A.I.M by Kyle Abraham presents "An Untitled Love" as part of the Newman Center Presents Series. The dance company will perform at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Denver campus, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m.