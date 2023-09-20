1 person hurt in road rage shooting on US 285 in Conifer, deputies search for suspect

Jefferson County deputies were searching for a suspect accused of a road rage shooting with injuries on Highway 285 in Conifer on Tuesday evening.

JEFFCO SHERIFF

According to Jeffco Sheriff's social posts, a driver was shot near S Sourdough Drive and US Highway 285 by another driver. The victim driver was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, medium build, dark colored hair, goatee, wearing dark colored sunglasses. He is believed to be driving in a 4-door Acura sedan with dark tinted windows.

Investigators says the suspect continued south on 285.

Anyone who sees the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to call 911, and told not to approach him. Anyone with information on this shooting is can call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office non-emergency 303-271-0211.

US 285 was closed at Sourdough in southbound lanes for a short time before returning to normal traffic around 6 p.m.