Concrete truck crashes in Colorado, trapping injured driver inside

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A concrete truck driver was seriously injured in Colorado early Friday afternoon when the truck crashed east of Parker. The truck went off the road and flipped on its side, and the driver was temporarily trapped inside.

The crash happened on Cottontail Lane and the road was closed in both directions afterwards.

Firefighters were able to extricate the trapped driver, who was then rushed to the hospital.

The diesel tanks of the truck were checked for leaks, but after initial inspection it was determined the tanks were not leaking. 

CBS Colorado's news helicopter flew over the scene where several firefighters were working to get to the driver. 

Drivers were urged to take Robin Road and Deer Lane as an alternate route while the road was closed. 

