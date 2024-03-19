Watch CBS News
Local News

Competency evaluation ordered for suspect in deadly Colorado dorm room shooting

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Competency evaluation ordered for Nicholas Jordan in UCCS shooting
Competency evaluation ordered for Nicholas Jordan in UCCS shooting 00:43

The man accused of shooting and killing two people last month inside a shared dorm room on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus is claiming to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. An El Paso County judge on Monday ordered a competency evaluation for Nicholas Jordan after a request from Jordan's defense attorneys.

uccs-suspect-in-court-transfer-frame-104.jpg
Nicholas Jordan in El Paso County court in February. CBS

Jordan, 25, is facing two charges of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, on Feb. 16.

victims.jpg
Celie Rain Montgomery and Samuel Knopp CBS

Jordan's arrest papers include a statement from a third roommate that says he made a death threat against Knopp over taking out the trash. Campus security and housing staff had also recorded multiple complaints between the roommates regarding cleanliness and marijuana.

Jordan will now be evaluated by a state psychologist.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 10:54 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.