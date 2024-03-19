Competency evaluation ordered for suspect in deadly Colorado dorm room shooting

The man accused of shooting and killing two people last month inside a shared dorm room on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus is claiming to be mentally incompetent to stand trial. An El Paso County judge on Monday ordered a competency evaluation for Nicholas Jordan after a request from Jordan's defense attorneys.

Nicholas Jordan in El Paso County court in February. CBS

Jordan, 25, is facing two charges of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, on Feb. 16.

Celie Rain Montgomery and Samuel Knopp CBS

Jordan's arrest papers include a statement from a third roommate that says he made a death threat against Knopp over taking out the trash. Campus security and housing staff had also recorded multiple complaints between the roommates regarding cleanliness and marijuana.

Jordan will now be evaluated by a state psychologist.