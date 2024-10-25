Community Medical Services expands in Colorado to address opioid crisis

In response to a growing need for addiction treatment, Community Medical Services has opened a new Colorado clinic in Aurora. The clinic, located on Del Mar Parkway, is part of their efforts to improve access to resources in underserved communities.

Walking into CMS was the best decision Richard Tafoya ever made.

The 38-year-old father, and soon to be grandfather, started using at 14.

CBS

"Meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl. It's going to lead you to two places, resting in peace or resting in prison," he recounted, emphasizing the fear of judgment that often prevents addicts from seeking help. "You have to hit rock bottom to want to change."

His turning point came in 2016 when he faced prison time for meth distribution.

"I lost time with my son, which was devastating," he shared. "In prison he said, 'Dad, I want you to be the father that I deserve.' So, I'm here to be that father he deserves."

Another Community Medical Services clinic opened on Exposition in Aurora two years ago. They've served over 1,600 people.

Chloe Wells, Community Impact Manager for CMS, says their new location on Del Mar Parkway will address a growing need.

CBS

"In just the first few days since opening, we've been able to serve people and provide free food bags to break down the stigma associated with entering a clinic," Wells explained. "We know that many in this community are hesitant to seek help, so we're meeting them where they are."

She pointed out that the area has recently lost resources, like Walmart and Walgreens. Wells emphasized the importance of culturally responsive services that reflect community values. Addicts need help that's close to home.

"Having clinics within neighborhoods allows people to feel safe and supported," she said, adding that CMS plans to open additional clinics in Lakewood and Northglenn before the end of the year.

The clinic aims to not only treat addiction but also foster a supportive environment for healing. CMS offers walk-in services and can assist with transportation for those in need.

CBS

Wells says misconceptions surrounding opioid addiction often hinder individuals from reaching out.

"People picture someone homeless or in distress, but addiction affects a wide range of individuals, including teachers and everyday professionals," she explained.

CMS offers methadone, a medication-assisted treatment not used at every clinic.

It's helped Tafoya get clean.

"I'm down from 65 milligrams to six," he said, describing his progress with pride. "I had to be resilient and strong. It's a journey, but I'm finally on the right path. If I can change, so can you."

The new CMS clinic is located at 10690 Del Mar Parkway in Aurora and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

For more information visit communitymedicalservices.org.