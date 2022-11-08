Community College of Aurora plans to cut certain degree programs

As enrollment continues to diminish in many public school districts in Colorado, colleges are now also beginning to see fewer students. With student bodies declining, some colleges are deciphering which courses should be offered.

The Community College of Aurora says it plans to cut certain degree programs, but highlights industry changes as the reason for the adjustments to the curriculum.

"I'm saving time, I'm saving money and they're helping me kickstart my career in the right way," said Nadia Kress, a CCA student. "It's helping me graduate with the intention to be able to go into a high-wage career field."

CCA offers a variety of degrees and certificates to students but announced it will be cutting at least 30 programs.

"We don't want students to waste their money, we don't want students to waste their time," said Mordecai Brownlee, President of CCA.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment for CCA dropped nearly 12%, which accounts for its constant decline in the past few years. But school leaders aren't just blaming the pandemic for the drop in enrollment.

"We've seen for a number of years a decline in the trust of the public for higher education and I can totally understand that because personally, I lost trust in what it meant," Brownlee said.

School leaders for CCA reviewed enrollment numbers while speaking to local employers to evaluate where changes could be made.

Back in September, CCA broke ground on a new center for STEM research and power mechanics in a plan to provide high-wage opportunities and high-quality instruction to students in that particular field.

We broke ground on our new Center for STEM, Power Mechanics, and Applied Technologies a little more than a month ago. Enjoy the highlight reel of this historic event down below. To learn more about this project visit: https://t.co/fsT41I0DmC.https://t.co/0D0HgfmTWM — Community College of Aurora (@CCAurora) November 1, 2022

"Part of that high-quality instruction is making sure the programs that we offer them are going to lead them into the fulfillment of their dreams and desires, as well as social and economic mobility," Brownlee says.

Classes that are offered within CCA's degree field program can still be taken as an elective. School leaders are also contacting students who didn't finish those programs for guidance on what to do next.