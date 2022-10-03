Watch CBS News
Group finds growing concern with fentanyl, robbery, arson crime rates

Crime rates across Colorado took center stage at a conference on Monday. The Common Sense Institute released a new study that details crime for the first 6 months of this year.

Along with the growing issue with fentanyl, there are seven other categories the group focused on, including robbery, arson and vehicle theft along with buying stolen property, vandalism, prostitution, drug possession and sales. 

The group claims that fentanyl deaths will increase at a rate of nearly 500 more than last year. 

