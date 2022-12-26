Watch CBS News
Local

2 hurt in fire at Suncor refinery in Commerce City

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Two people were hurt in a fire that was quickly put out at the Suncor oil refinery in Commerce City on Saturday morning. 

According to Suncor, its crews responded to a fire at the refinery just before 11 a.m. All non-essential personnel were evacuated from the area, and the fire was put out. 

Two people were confirmed to be injured in the fire, and they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. There was no immediate information about their injuries, and Suncor did not confirm who the injured people were out of respect for their privacy. 

South Adams County Fire Department also responded to the fire. They said the fire was put out about two hours after the initial response. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.