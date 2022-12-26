2 hurt in fire at Suncor refinery in Commerce City

Two people were hurt in a fire that was quickly put out at the Suncor oil refinery in Commerce City on Saturday morning.

According to Suncor, its crews responded to a fire at the refinery just before 11 a.m. All non-essential personnel were evacuated from the area, and the fire was put out.

Two people were confirmed to be injured in the fire, and they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. There was no immediate information about their injuries, and Suncor did not confirm who the injured people were out of respect for their privacy.

South Adams County Fire Department also responded to the fire. They said the fire was put out about two hours after the initial response.