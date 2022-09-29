Watch CBS News
Commerce City Police seeking suspect they say shot at another car during rush hour traffic

Commerce City Police are looking for a shooting suspect that got out of a truck and shot a driver stopped in traffic.

Police say it happened Tuesday during rush hour, around 5:15 p.m. off East 56th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard, near the Suncor refinery.

When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a red Suzuki sedan. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say he was stopped in traffic when a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back pulled up.

A man got out, shot into the sedan and hit the driver, before fleeing in his truck.

Police need your help. If you know anything, give them a call.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 8:50 PM

