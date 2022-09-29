Commerce City Police seeking suspect they say shot at another car during rush hour traffic
Commerce City Police are looking for a shooting suspect that got out of a truck and shot a driver stopped in traffic.
Police say it happened Tuesday during rush hour, around 5:15 p.m. off East 56th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard, near the Suncor refinery.
When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a red Suzuki sedan. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators say he was stopped in traffic when a red Ford Ranger with a white topper shell on the back pulled up.
A man got out, shot into the sedan and hit the driver, before fleeing in his truck.
Police need your help. If you know anything, give them a call.
