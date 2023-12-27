Commerce City police search for suspect accused of killing Colorado man inside home near Oneida Drive

Authorities in Commerce City announced on Wednesday that they were searching for a suspect allegedly connected to a homicide that happened inside a home near Oneida Street.

According to Commerce City police, the suspect who has been identified as Finn Clark Hoover, 22, allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Alfredo Oscar Nunez inside a residence in the 7300 block of Oneida Drive.

Commerce City Police Department

The police department says several people witnessed the murder as Hoover fled the scene. Nunez was reportedly later discovered by a maintenance worker who dialed 911.

Investigators believe Nunez was an innocent victim of a senseless murder.

Commerce City police describe Hoover as a white male standing 5 foot 9 and weighing between 135 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he has a distinctive tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads "El Fin."

Commerce City Police Department

Authorities say Hoover could be anywhere around the state and is considered armed and dangerous as police advise the public not to approach him and to call 911 or 303-289-3626.