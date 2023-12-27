Watch CBS News
Local News

Commerce City police search for suspect accused of killing Colorado man inside home near Oneida Drive

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Commerce City police search for suspect accused of killing Colorado man inside home
Commerce City police search for suspect accused of killing Colorado man inside home 00:27

Authorities in Commerce City announced on Wednesday that they were searching for a suspect allegedly connected to a homicide that happened inside a home near Oneida Street.

According to Commerce City police, the suspect who has been identified as Finn Clark Hoover, 22, allegedly shot and killed 37-year-old Alfredo Oscar Nunez inside a residence in the 7300 block of Oneida Drive. 

2f71381c-d0e6-43a5-a3d4-2cced3eebc2f.jpg
Commerce City Police Department

The police department says several people witnessed the murder as Hoover fled the scene. Nunez was reportedly later discovered by a maintenance worker who dialed 911. 

Investigators believe Nunez was an innocent victim of a senseless murder. 

Commerce City police describe Hoover as a white male standing 5 foot 9 and weighing between 135 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he has a distinctive tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads "El Fin."  

792a7be5-4e46-4931-8320-f78cab6913d0.png
Commerce City Police Department

Authorities say Hoover could be anywhere around the state and is considered armed and dangerous as police advise the public not to approach him and to call 911 or 303-289-3626. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 2:28 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.