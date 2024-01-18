Commerce City police search for suspect accused of trying to kidnap teen girl in Colorado

Police in Commerce City are searching for a suspect wanted for trying to kidnap a teenage girl early Wednesday evening. Detectives are asking for the public's help in the attempted kidnapping between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Investigators said the suspect followed the girl, who was walking, from 100th Avenue and Laredo Drive, the Second Creek Elementary School area, for about three blocks. She was able to contact her parents who then called 911 immediately.

The victim was able to provide a detailed description of both the individual and the vehicle he was driving. The teen described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30s, bald, with a longer dark-colored beard and a snake tattoo on his outer left forearm. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

The suspect's car is gray or silver with tinted windows, some damage to the front fender on the driver's side near the headlight, and possible taillight damage on the same side.

Commerce City police are asking anyone who has information about the incident or the suspect to call 911 immediately or the investigative tip line at 303-289-3626.