Commerce City police officer in custody for alleged sexual assault that happened in Fort Lupton

By Kasey Richardson

A Commerce City police officer was taken into custody for an alleged sexual assault that happened in Fort Lupton.

The Fort Lupton Police Department announced that Michael Parker, 30, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for sexual assault that happened on Oct. 30 in the 500 block of South Rollie Avenue, which led to an investigation. 

badcop2.jpg
Fort Lupton Police Department

Parker was employed as a police officer for the Commerce City Police Department and was off-duty at the time of the incident, according to Fort Lupton police. 

Back in November, the Commerce City Police Department was made aware that one of its officers was under a criminal investigation that was initiated in Weld County, according to the department. 

The officer was later reassigned to a role that didn't require in-person interactions with the public and an internal investigation into the incident was initiated. 

The department was then notified that charges would be filed against the officer and at that time he was placed on administrative leave without pay. 

Parker is currently being held in the county jail with no bond. 

First published on February 23, 2024 / 2:53 PM MST

