Commerce City opens daytime cooling centers to public as heat wave hits Colorado

Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver

Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver

Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver

While a heat wave hits Colorado and the state sees triple-digit degrees for consecutive days, the City Government of Commerce City has opened daytime cooling centers to the public.

Officials issued a press release on Saturday and said that due to extreme heat, the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center, located at 6060 Parkway Drive and Bison Ridge Recreation Center at 13905 E. 112th Ave. will be open as daytime cooling centers.

The cooling centers will be on Saturday until 7 p.m. and on Sunday between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CBS News Colorado's First Alert Weather team forecasted a record-breaking heat both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday likely being the warmest of this heat wave.

Temperatures will likely reach 101 degrees on Saturday, breaking the old record of 100 degrees in 2003. Temperatures on Sunday will likely reach at least 102 degrees, breaking the old record of 100 degrees in 1878.

RELATED: Record heat in Denver, more on the way across the state