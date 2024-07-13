Watch CBS News
Local News

Commerce City opens daytime cooling centers to public as heat wave hits Colorado

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver
Record heat today, more expected this weekend in Denver 03:13

While a heat wave hits Colorado and the state sees triple-digit degrees for consecutive days, the City Government of Commerce City has opened daytime cooling centers to the public. 

Officials issued a press release on Saturday and said that due to extreme heat, the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center, located at 6060 Parkway Drive and Bison Ridge Recreation Center at 13905 E. 112th Ave. will be open as daytime cooling centers. 

The cooling centers will be on Saturday until 7 p.m. and on Sunday between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

CBS News Colorado's First Alert Weather team forecasted a record-breaking heat both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday likely being the warmest of this heat wave. 

Temperatures will likely reach 101 degrees on Saturday, breaking the old record of 100 degrees in 2003. Temperatures on Sunday will likely reach at least 102 degrees, breaking the old record of 100 degrees in 1878. 

RELATED: Record heat in Denver, more on the way across the state 

Colorado farm works around the clock to keep animals cool 02:14
Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.