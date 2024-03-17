Felon charged with kidnapping woman, children wanted to "die like his brother"

An investigation into a police officer's shooting of a 32-year-old man who was allegedly holding a woman and her two children hostage in Fort Collins last month revealed the man's declaration to his mother that he wanted to "die like his brother" at the hands of police.

Colten Sirio was wounded by gunfire following a Feb. 7 interaction with Fort Collins Police Services Officer Ryan Fandre.

Colten Sirio following his arrest in February.

Fandre was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the subsequent investigation by the 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The details of that investigation were released March 5.

In the DA's report, Sirio's mother stated that her son had told her prior to the incident that he wanted to "die like his brother." A spokesperson with the district attorney's office confirmed for CBS News Colorado that Sirio's brother, Christopher Dockery, was shot and killed by Greeley police in 2021.

Christopher Dockery and the scene at a gas station in Evans where his police pursuit ended in a crash.

Greeley PD wanted to arrest Dockery and another woman who were suspected of a violent kidnapping of a Greeley couple. Dockery was also on parole when he died at the shooting scene in Evans.

Last month, Fort Collins police dispatch received calls about a man with a gun walking in the Campus West area just after 1:15 p.m. Officer Fandre was the first to find Sirio walking with a woman who was pushing two children in a stroller, and exited his cruiser with a greeting. Sirio turned and responded, "Don't come near us," according to the account in the DA's report.

Fandre saw Sirio was holding with a gun to the side of the woman - the same gun, the investigation would later conclude - that Sirio stole from the woman's home two days earlier.

Fandre drew his weapon, ordered Sirio to drop his, and called for backup. Sirio, as recorded by Fandre's bodycam, replied, "This is my baby, this is my wife, I'm on mental health."

The two men continued to talk and walk, Fandre lowering his gun while demanding compliance, Sirio stating that he was not going back to prison. This, while other officers arrived and Sirio used the female as a shield, "strategically moving her as he hid from the line of fire of the officers on both sides," as described in the report.

When other police cars arrived to block streets, Fandre retreated to his cruiser for a rifle. Fandre balanced it on a privacy fence, fired once, and hit Sirio in the right shoulder/chest as Sirio argued with other officers. Sirio dropped his .40 caliber handgun in the street. A loaded 9mm magazine flew from the gun when officers kicked it away from him.

The woman and the children were not injured.

Sirio was released from a hospital two days later and booked into the Larimer County Detention Center. He faces six counts of kidnapping among a dozen charges and is being held on half a million dollars cash bond. Sirio is scheduled to appear in court mid-April.

Colorado Department of Corrections

Sirio's criminal record shows four sentences to the Colorado Department of Corrections since 2014. All four cases were in Larimer and Weld counties.