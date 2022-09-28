Watch CBS News
Colorado's state fish, the greenback cutthroat trout, naturally reproducing again, decades after thought to be extinct

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado's state fish is finally returning to its natural habitat. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says they've found the greenback cutthroat trout naturally reproducing, after the species was considered extinct in 1937. 

There's been intense efforts to bring them back since 2014, according to CPW.

The cutthroats are still battling the aggressive and invasive brook trout, but this return to their native habitat is a huge step forward.

