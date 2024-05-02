Colorado's ski season isn't over yet. Here's what's open in May:

Avid skiers and riders will tell you springtime can be the best time to hit the slopes in Colorado. And there are five ski areas still open. Some of them do not plan on closing any time soon.

Arapahoe Basin

Arapahoe Basin hasn't decided when it will close. North America's ski area with the highest elevation plans to stay open "as long as the snow lasts," says Communications Manager Shayna Silverman. Arapahoe Basin has nearly all terrain open except for the steep gullies. Alan Henceroth, who writes "Al's Blog", says the Upper East Wall is at its peak with more snow yet to come. "Abay" plans events every weekend in May with live music every Saturday.

Ian Zinner

Snow N' Throw: May 5

Slush N' Spokes: May 11

Gay Basin: Ski & Ride with Pride: May 18-19

Alpine Rallye Avant Le Ski: May 25

Festival of the Brewpubs: May 26

Watch out for thundersnow. The springtime weather condition could force lift operators to shut down the lifts according to Silverman.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge is the only Vail Resort still open in Colorado. It has Peak 7, parts of Peak 6, and the T-bar open.

Sarah Mclear with Breckenridge Ski Resort says, "It's still really fun for May." "We're going to see how far we can push it," she says. Your best bet to access all the terrain is from Peak 7 and the Independence chair lift. Mclear says, "It still feels like winter up here."

Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain has extended its season with closing set for May 12. Lift access is now based out of East and Center Villages only according to Colorado Ski Country USA, the state's non-for-profit trade association. Much of Copper Mountain is still covered with snow.

Loveland Ski Area

Don't want to drive up the mountain? Get to Loveland Ski Area on the Snowstang. The bus service is available this weekend. Loveland plans to stay open through May 12. It still is operating 7 out of it's 12 lifts. And it still looks like winter!

Winter Park Ski Resort

Usually this time of year diehards flock to Winter Park's Mary Jane side of the resort. This year a few runs are open on the frontside with the gondola still operating. It's best to park in the Mary Jane lots. They're free. And it's less of a walk. If you catch Mary Jane after a spring snow storm -- you won't be disappointed. Winter Park boasts 7" of new snow in the last 3 days.