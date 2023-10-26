Colorado's popular Sam's No. 3 Aurora will close at the end of the year after 25+ years

Sam's No. 3 in Aurora is closing at the end of the year after 25+ years in business, but just until the owners can find a new location in Aurora. According to the restaurant's owners, the Glendale and downtown Denver stores will remain open.

The post states, "... it is time for us to concentrate on owning our own space."

Patrick Armatas, one of the owners of Sam's No.3 restaurants, told CBS News Colorado that they want to own the property where the restaurant sits, and that won't happen at the current location where the property is leased.

"We do want to own something, so we are using this moment to control our own destiny, close this location so we can look for a new piece of property," said Armatas. "We have every intention of reopening Sam's No. 3 Aurora just in a different location."

The iconic restaurant chain has had a location in the Denver metro area since 1927.

The post also reads, "To the people of Aurora and surrounding areas that have supported us over the years, THANK YOU. We will miss your smiling faces but hope to see you at our Glendale or downtown locations. Your patronage was a blessing. A blessing that employed hundreds of people over the years. We ask that you please still support the staff that stay with us over the next couple of months."

Just where that property will be located has not been determined, but once they have a new spot, Sam's No. 3 will be sure to let everyone know.

"Everybody who works at this location, we've made sure they know that they have continued employment if they want it at our other locations," said Armatas.