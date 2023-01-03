Colorado's first missing indigenous person alert sent for Wanbli Vigil, last seen Thursday

Just a few days after Colorado introduced its new alert system for missing indigenous people, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out one of those alerts - believed to be the first one in the state.

Family, friends and police are looking for 27-year-old Wanbli Vigil, last seen Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court. That's near the Highway 285 and South Federal Boulevard.

He has black hair and brown eyes, is 6'01'' and weighs about 180 pounds.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with white stripes.

If you've seen Vigil, investigators ask that you call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.