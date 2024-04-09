Colorado's Electronic Vehicle Titling and Registration program gains popularity in Arapahoe County

If you're thinking of buying a new or used car in Colorado, there is a state-wide program that could let you skip the line at the DMV. It's through the EVTR program, otherwise known as Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration.

If you've ever bought a new or used car, you know that usually you purchase the vehicle at a dealership, and then have to take the time to go to the DMV, to get the title and registration. This could take up to two months in some cases.

However, with the EVTR program, it's like a one-stop shopping experience. When customers buy a vehicle from a participating dealership, all the title work will be submitted through the dealership, and then the title and registration will be mailed to the customer's home.

Jake Bakke, the Motor Vehicle Director for Arapahoe County said the program has been gaining popularity recently, but not a lot of people know it exists.

"We have a lot of people living in the metro area, we have people on the eastern side of town, for those people that want to save some time and skip the trip to the DMV, this is a great option for them," said Bakke.

Bakke said about 1,300 customers in Arapahoe County are using it every month. Arapahoe County also sees the third largest number of customers using the program, compared to other counties in the state.

Bakke also added it's helped the county and DMV in a few different ways.

"We've been able to open up more appointments for customers, the people who are in the office, we see shorter wait times, so they're able to get in and out of our offices a lot quicker than they used to," said Bakke.

There's a small fee of about $30 to submit the paperwork through the dealership. It's encouraged for customers to call dealerships beforehand to see if they're participating and what that process would look like there.

This EVTR program is offered state-wide in Colorado, and not just in Arapahoe County.