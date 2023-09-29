Colorado's elected leaders comment on Sen. Dianne Feinstein passing
By Jennifer McRae
/ CBS Colorado
Some of Colorado's elected leaders are commenting on the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The trailblazing Democratic California senator has died at 90 years old.
Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted, "Sen. Feinstein was a trailblazer in American politics. She passionately defended civil rights, was an ally to the LGBTQ community, and was a tireless champion for America's children. I was grateful to work with her on comprehensive immigration reform and learn from her on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Susan and I are thinking of the Feinstein family during this difficult time."
Sen. John Hickenlooper tweeted "Dianne Feinstein had an unparalleled career of "firsts," a true mayor's mayor with a career most only dream of. And then she got elected to the Senate and did it all again. There will not be another."
Rep. Diana DeGette tweeted, "Senator Dianne Feinstein was a dedicated public servant for decades – and a trailblazer. I was fortunate to see her impact firsthand as we worked closely together to address gun violence. She will be missed."
Rep. Jason Crow tweeted, "Senator Feinstein was a pioneer for women in public service. First woman mayor of San Francisco. First woman Senator from California. She'll be sorely missed. I wish her family comfort and peace."
Rep. Brittany Pettersen tweeted, "This morning we lost a pioneer for women in politics, Senator Dianne Feinstein. As the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco and the first woman elected to the Senate from California, her life-long dedication to public service will not soon be forgotten."
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced during the opening of the Senate on Friday that "earlier this morning, we lost a giant in the Senate."
President Joe Biden called her "a true trailblazer."
Feinstein was an advocate for liberal priorities but was also known as a pragmatic lawmaker who reached out to Republicans. She had been in failing health for months but refused growing requests for her to retire.
