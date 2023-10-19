Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's 1st avalanche of season reported at Mountain Boy Peak

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The state's first avalanche of the season has been reported as it was triggered below the ridge of Mountain Boy Peak, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The information center says the first avalanche was submitted through observation. 

034d996e-9fd1-43f7-b010-baef4f00f072.jpg
Colorado Avalanche Information Center

CAIC describes the affected area as north facing gully on the NW Ridge of Mountain Boy Peak. 

The center says the slide was triggered on a "NW aspect where old faceted snow from earlier in October lay under the recent storm slab from last week."

Mountain Boy Peak is located immediately south of Independence Pass where it crosses the Continental Divide. The elevation is approximately 13,198-feet.

Last year, there were 5,813 avalanches reported to the CAIC with 11 avalanche deaths. That's four more than the annual average over the previous 10 years. 

CAIC also documented 96 incidents with 122 people caught in avalanches, exceeding the 10-year medians of 56 incidents and 84 people caught. CAIC says this included 18 avalanches where multiple people were caught, with six of those avalanches resulting in fatalities.

Of the 11 total avalanche deaths, there was one roof avalanche fatality, two sidecountry fatalities, and four fatalities involving victims not wearing transceivers, according to CAIC. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 3:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.