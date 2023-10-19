Colorado's 1st avalanche of season reported at Mountain Boy Peak

The state's first avalanche of the season has been reported as it was triggered below the ridge of Mountain Boy Peak, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The information center says the first avalanche was submitted through observation.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center

CAIC describes the affected area as north facing gully on the NW Ridge of Mountain Boy Peak.

The center says the slide was triggered on a "NW aspect where old faceted snow from earlier in October lay under the recent storm slab from last week."

The first reported avalanche of the season was submitted via observation! This avalanche was remotely triggered just below the ridge of Mountain Boy Peak where old faceted snow from earlier in Oct lay under the storm snow from last week. Read more at https://t.co/Kqx7UjvxB9. pic.twitter.com/PKT1O2vw3D — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) October 19, 2023

Mountain Boy Peak is located immediately south of Independence Pass where it crosses the Continental Divide. The elevation is approximately 13,198-feet.

Last year, there were 5,813 avalanches reported to the CAIC with 11 avalanche deaths. That's four more than the annual average over the previous 10 years.

CAIC also documented 96 incidents with 122 people caught in avalanches, exceeding the 10-year medians of 56 incidents and 84 people caught. CAIC says this included 18 avalanches where multiple people were caught, with six of those avalanches resulting in fatalities.

Of the 11 total avalanche deaths, there was one roof avalanche fatality, two sidecountry fatalities, and four fatalities involving victims not wearing transceivers, according to CAIC.