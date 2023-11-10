Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado pediatrician travels to Gaza Strip to assist children in need

By Rick Sallinger

/ CBS Colorado

Dr. Barbara Zind of Grand Junction, the daughter of a Muslim and a Jew, went to Gaza to help children. Her timing was unfortunate, arriving just hours before Hamas unleashed a surprise attack on Israel.

When CBS News Colorado asked about her reaction, she said, "I'm astounded by how tragic it is, especially the targeting of civilians, and I fear because we know how Israel retaliates."

Zind went to Gaza as a pediatrician for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. Then the war began. 

"They have been targeting children's hospitals. One of them has been destroyed, which I visited last year," she said.

doctor-from-israel-6pkg-frame-1428.jpg
CBS

"The fighting has left many innocents dead or injured on all sides," she continued. "I feel awful. These are my patients, just like those in Grand Junction."

Unable to perform her mission, she witnessed destruction and deprivation. 

"The numbers of children injured from bombs and attacks, then add to it the number of children with chronic diseases that can't get medication," remarked the Colorado doctor.

As the fighting intensified, Zind moved from a hotel to a UN center in southern Gaza and was able to leave last week. 

"You do what you can to be safe, and then you just hope for the best," she said. 

doctor-from-israel-6pkg-frame-1188.jpg
CBS

After reaching Cairo, Egypt, she is now back in Grand Junction, while the war she left behind continues. 

Rick Sallinger
rick-sallinger1.jpg

Rick Sallinger is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 10, 2023 / 5:41 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.