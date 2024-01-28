Colorado woman struck by gunfire while driving on Sherrelwood Drive

Adams County Sheriff deputies say two people were transported to hospitals after a driver was shot and crashed their vehicle near Pecos Street.

Deputies say around 2:23 a.m. Sunday morning, a report came in about a property damage incident and discovered upon arrival that there was a shooting before the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, a few juveniles were reportedly standing in the street on Sherrelwood Drive when a vehicle passed by with two female occupants inside. Shots were fired and the driver was struck and crashed the vehicle.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

