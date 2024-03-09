Colorado woman feared kidnapped in domestic violence incident, police seeking suspect

A 30-year-old Colorado woman is missing and her family, as well as the police, fear she's been kidnapped.

It wasn't immediately clear how long Sylvia Garcia has been missing, but Commerce City police believe she's been taken by 32-year-old Luis Gutierrez. Garcia is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blonde dyed hair. She also has a word tattooed on her right arm, although police don't know what that word is.

Gutierrez is 5'6" and 150 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair or bald. Police say he's driving a stolen gray 2001 Honda Odyssey with Colorado plate VQC498. It was last spotted in the Cherry Creek area.

Sylvia Garcia is believed to have been kidnapped by Luis Gutierrez. Commerce City Police Department

Anyone with information as to Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call 911.