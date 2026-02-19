Colorado woman charged with cruelty to animals after 150 livestock seized from Western Slope property

The Delta County Sheriff's Office discovered more than 150 animals, including livestock and companion animals, in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food and water. Investigators said deputies were called to a residence on Peach Valley Road in Delta County on Colorado's Western Slope on Feb. 5.

One of the animals seized from the property located on Peach Valley Road, in Delta County.

When deputies arrived, they began an investigation into alleged animal neglect and cruelty. Investigators said Mikaela Rivas, 40, of Delta, was charged with 141 counts of cruelty to animals.

More than 150 animals were seized during an investigation into animal neglect in Delta County.

Deputies worked in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Humane Colorado, and High Country Environmental Grazing to seize the animals. They were relocated and received immediate medical evaluations, veterinary care, and pain management. Investigators said they also found multiple deceased animals on the property.

The Delta County Sheriff's Office said it is grateful to the community members who alerted law enforcement to this issue, and for the partner agencies that assisted with the transportation and care of all animals.

Investigators said additional charges will be announced pending the outcome of the investigation.