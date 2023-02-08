Watch CBS News
According to the wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, the Eagles will win the Super Bowl

By Ben Warwick

As is tradition at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, the wolves have made their picks for Super Bowl LVII. 

Chakra picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game this year over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

The wolves are 2-1 in picking Super Bowls. Their lone loss came when Keara picked the Carolina Panthers over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

In years past, Micah picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rayne picked the Los Angeles Rams to win their games. 

