Colorado man arrested, accused of dragging Thornton police officers behind vehicle

A suspect has been arrested, accused of dragging two Thornton police officers behind his vehicle and biting one of them, earlier this month. According to investigators, Wesley Norton, 27, was arrested in connection with the incident involving police officers that happened just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 3.

According to Thornton police, officers contacted an occupied suspicious vehicle parked at a gas station that did not have license plates near West 88th Avenue and Huron Street.

Wesley Norton Adams County

Officers said that's when the suspect, later identified as Norton, provided false identification and was asked to exit the vehicle. Instead, officers said he started the car and ignored officers' commands to stop.

As Norton drove away, two officers were dragged several yards. One officer suffered minor injuries and the other suffered significant injuries and is believed to have been run over by the vehicle and bitten by the suspect.

"This incident underscores the unpredictable and dangerous situations our officers face every day," said Thornton Police Chief Jim Baird in a statement. "Their actions, from the initial encounter through the investigation that followed, reflect their professionalism and resilience in serving this community."

Norton was arrested two days after the incident on Feb. 5. He is facing several charges, including second-degree assault, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement, and reckless driving.