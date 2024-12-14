Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Weekend staying mild and dry

Colorado weather: Mild and sunny Saturday
Colorado weather: Mild and sunny Saturday 03:12

Saturday will be mild and dry across the Denver metro area. Winds will decrease by mid morning across the foothills. Daytime highs will be well above normal in the mid-50s. Late tonight snow will redevelop across the northern mountains. Sunday temperatures will be a touch cooler in the low to mid-50s for the I-25 corridor. It will be windy again Sunday into Monday with gusts up to 30 miles per hour for the Denver metro area. Sunday light mountain snow will continue before it diminishes by the evening. Saturday afternoon through Sunday night 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is possible along and north of I-70 with up to 6 inches in the northern mountains.

 Monday it will be slightly cooler with daytime highs in the 40s before warmer and drier weather returns. 

